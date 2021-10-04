Watch
Federal grand jury indicts KCMO nurse for tampering with hospitals' fentanyl

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Posted at 1:15 PM, Oct 04, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal grand jury indicted a nurse from Kansas City, Missouri, Monday for allegedly removing vials of fentanyl from two Kansas hospitals and replacing them with other liquids last year.

Faith Naccarato, 41, was charged with two counts of tampering with a consumer product and two counts of possession of fentanyl by deception and subterfuge, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office - District of Kansas release.

Between January and April 2020, Naccarato allegedly used her fingerprint to remove vials of fentanyl from Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park. Naccarato has been indited of doing the same at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission in Merriam between February and April 2020.

"She is accused of replacing the fentanyl with an alternate liquid substance before placing the vials back in the cabinet," the release said.

The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case.

