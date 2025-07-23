Federal policy shifts could drive up utility costs for Missouri, Kansas families

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. Share your story idea with Megan .

Households in Missouri and Kansas could see a 15% increase in utility costs as tax credits for renewable energy are eliminated.

As summer temperatures rise and air conditioners run constantly, utility bills are already a concern for many households.

According to an analysis from Energy Innovation, a nonpartisan group, your electric bill is expected to increase because of changes made in President Trump's "big beautiful bill." Those changes include eliminating tax credits on renewable energy.

"We've already heard from a lot of utility companies around the country that they will have to raise prices, and the basic reason is because the United States is going to produce less energy than it was expected to,” said Michael Linden, senior policy fellow at the Washington Center for Equitable Growth.

Rebates for solar panels and electric vehicle credits will phase out, too.

Linden, who previously worked in the Biden administration and the U.S. Senate, says the move will create supply and demand issues.

"The average household in Missouri and Kansas will likely see a 15% increase in their utility bills," Linden said.

Karen Noel, CEO of Catholic Charities Kansas City, says her organization receives requests for utility bill assistance every day. In a week, these requests can amount to more than $10,000.

"Fifteen percent is not surprising," Noel said. "The problem is it's not just those in crisis that have been in crisis, it's our working-class poor that are really pressured."

Requests always spike during the heat of the summer, per Noel.

She recommends avoiding peak usage times to keep costs down.

"We just coach people: do your loads of laundry in the morning, do your heavy loads of power in the morning," Noel said.

Despite the group's efforts, Catholic Charities can currently only cover about 7% of requested monthly utility bills.

Since January, Catholic Charities' food market usage is up 34%.

"These are asks, not what we've been able to fulfill," Noel said. "It's not surprising we are seeing inflationary pressures. It starts at the low end and keeps building across the entire economy."

KSHB 41 wanted to take a moment to explain which part of your bill could increase because of these changes.

If energy prices rise and your bill increases, that does not mean Evergy or another utility is raising rates. Instead, it means the cost of electricity you consume is increasing.



Your utility rate is the cost of Evergy or another utility to deliver you the electricity.

If a utility wanted to raise those rates, it has to get approval from various state commissions, in addition to public comment and hearings.

"We are currently reviewing the bill and still looking to understand its full impact," said Evergy spokeswoman Courtney Lewis.

Separately, Evergy Kansas Central is undergoing a rate review unrelated to federal policies. Under the settlement, base rates would increase 9.6%, and residential customers would see a bill increase of about 6.97%, or $9 per month.

Small to medium general service customers would see a 5.4% to 5.9% bill increase.

This would go into effect in late September if approved by the Kansas Corporation Commission.

