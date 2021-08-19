Federal unemployment programs to end Sept. 4 in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The federal unemployment programs started during the Trump Administration and continued under the Biden administration to provide relief to people out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic will end on Sept. 4.

The Kansas Department of Labor sent out a release to help guide Kansans who are currently receiving federal benefits.

Missouri ended its participation in the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation programs in June.

Those in need of unemployment may continue to file claims under the impacted federal programs through the week of Sept. 4, the Kansas Department of Labor said Thursday in the release, but benefits under those programs won't be paid in subsequent weeks.

State unemployment beneifts won't end, but some people may have exhausted eligibility for those programs, too.

"If claimants are entitled to benefits from the Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL), and their claim is found to be eligible, they will be paid those funds even after the federal programs have expired," the department said in a release.

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation has provided $300 each week in extra benefits to those who qualified for regular unemployment compensation, while the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance provided benefits for those who were unemployed as a direct consequence of the pandemic and were not eligible for regular unemployment.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation has provided an extension of benefits for those who exhausted their regular unemployment.

The department pointed unemployed workers in Kansas to the KDOL website, where resources for assistance can be found.