Feds indict interim Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota for bribery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Interim Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with a bribery scheme related to the 2026 election for Jackson County executive.

Prosecutors charged LeVota with honest services fraud, federal program bribery, Travel Act violations and making a false statement to federal law enforcement agents.

LeVota held a press conference after he was indicted on the charges, in which he "categorically" denied the allegations.

"I don't agree with their charges, but I do respect their positions," LeVota said about the prosecutors who filed the charges.

Interim JaxCo Executive Phil LeVota holds press conference on federal bribery charges

Prosecutors allege that between March 16 and March 31, LeVota attempted to induce a candidate to abandon their candidacy for Jackson County executive in exchange for the candidate and a colleague of the candidate to receive full-time positions within the county government.

Court documents reviewed by KSHB 41 News do not name the candidate LeVota was attempting to influence, instead referring to the candidate as "Individual 1."

During his news conference on Wednesday, LeVota identified who he believes is Individual 1 as DeRon McGee.

LINK | Read the indictment

The indictment reveals that around March 27, federal agents learned LeVota planned to appoint Individual 1 to the position of Director of Jackson County Parks & Rec in exchange for dropping out of the race.

'I shouldn't be up here': Interim JaxCo Executive Phil LeVota during indictment press briefing

According to the indictment, LeVota and Individual 1 agreed to meet at a Kansas City, Missouri, bar/restaurant. The indictment includes a dialogue of the conversation.

Individual 1: "So what's goin' on Phil?"

LeVota: "Well, you've backed me into a corner, that I'm going to have to file. Everybody in the world is telling me that I need to stay on, I need stability."

Investigators allege LeVota then cast doubt on Individual 1's ability to win the nomination.

Levota: "Ad this is our, this is our friends, and I think they've talked to you about it and told you about it too."

Individual 1: "Well, I don't know which friends, but nobody's talked to me."

Investigators allege LeVota discussed possible positions for Individual 1, including working as LeVota's community outreach person.

Levota: "I am concerned about...you running and losing...and if you run against me, and we have a race, then where's our relationship moving forward?"

Individual 1: "Well, I can tell you that, umm, I met with (Individual 2) a couple of weeks ago, and she mentioned to me on two different occasions — 'cause I know where (Individual 2) is, I mean I know where she is, umm, she said well, Phil could just appoint you to a job, and I said, 'Well, I don't know, I'm not interested in going back to (another Jackson County position)...I would consider a job, in the administration, like a directorship or something, but I'm not interested in going back to another (Jackson County position)."

Levota: "Would you be considered, just to file, and then get — drop out in thirty days? 'Cause I don't know who's in there."

Investigators said the pair then talked about if Individual 1 would file for a separate elective office.

LeVota: "Then if you don't want to be (another Jackson County position), you don't want to be county executive, it's still public service, it's still working every day, and you're out there."

Individual 1: "Phil, the deal is, I would rather have a job where I'm earning six figures...if I'm going to drop out..."

LeVota: "Did you know that's the smartest thing you've ever said to me?"

Individual 1: "What do you mean?"

LeVota: "The smart people in politics are like, 'How do I get paid?'"

Individual 1 noted he is relatively young and could run for office later in life, according to investigators.

LeVota: "Again, again, where's this smart guy been?"

Individual 1: "I mean, for me to get out, it would have to be an appointment to a job — 'cause (Individual 2) had mentioned that to me like two or three different times. She said, 'Phil can appoint you to something,' and I said, 'Well, I don't know,' and she said, 'What do you mean?' and I said, 'Well, I don't know, I don't know.' So, I mean, she had mentioned that to me two or three different times."

LeVota: "There is no question, if you want a job, I would love to have you workin' here. I would love it...without a doubt. You tell me where you want to go, what you want to do."

Individual 1: "I mean, a great job would be, I'd love — I don't know how you'd get rid of her — I'd love to be the parks director."

LeVota: "I can get rid of her on Aug. 4. I can — you can come in, and be, and start workin', uhh, tomorrow, as, uhh, a department director doin' somethin' else, and our goal can be to move you to the parks. And then once the election comes and goes, I ain't gotta worry about pissing off any other (political allies) and then Aug. 5, you're the parks guy. And you can f****** — hell, you can stay there for 80 years."

Prosecutors said that when federal agents asked LeVota about the arrangement in April, he allegedly made false statements about the scheme.

“The allegations contained in the indictment are incredibly serious and should send a clear message to any officeholders who violate their oath,” U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri Matthew Price said in a press release Wednesday. “My office will aggressively pursue all allegations of public corruption and will work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to hold wrongdoers accountable.”

LeVota, 61, made his initial court appearance on the charges Thursday at the federal courthouse in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Court records reveal LeVota pleaded not guilty. A federal judge set a scheduling conference for Aug. 18, with a preliminary trial date set for Sept. 14.

The judge agreed that LeVota would be released on a personal recognizance bond.

KSHB 41 News reached out to the Jackson County Legislature regarding the charges.

“These are serious allegations. At the same time, an indictment is an allegation, not a determination of guilt, and Mr. LeVota is entitled to due process under the law," Legislature Chair Donna Peyton said in a statement. "As chairperson of the Jackson County Legislature, my immediate responsibility is to the residents of Jackson County and ensuring the continuity of county government.”

Sean Smith, the 6th District legislator for Jackson County, also responded to the news of LeVota's indictment. Read his statement below.

"Today’s indictment of Mr. LeVota is deeply concerning.



"Mr. Levota has done many positive things for the residents of Jackson County in his short tenure, and my hope is that these accusations don't derail any of that progress.



"Everyone is entitled to due process and the presumption of innocence. The allegations announced by federal prosecutors are serious, and I have great faith that the full truth will be known after the necessary due process has occurred.



"Jackson County residents deserve a government they can trust. My focus remains on restoring confidence in county government through transparency, accountability and responsible leadership. I will continue working to ensure the people of Jackson County receive the government they deserve.



"After years of one party leadership, we see continuing instability and controversy. It's time for transformative change in our county government. Our residents deserve no less."

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