'Feeling famous': Cornerstone Elementary School students go viral thanks to song about Patrick Mahomes

Students from Cornerstone Elementary School have gone viral — and Patrick Mahomes has something to do with it.

In the video, third graders from Excelsior Springs perform a parody of the popular Christmas song Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

The buzz in the hallways began after Amanda Jarosz, mother of third grader Holden Jarosz, posted the video of her son and his classmates singing the catchy tune on TikTok.

"I went to bed Tuesday night around 10:30, and I think I had about 130 views," Amanda said.

Now, the original post has more than 1 million views — and the number keeps climbing.

Holden Jarosz said he's feeling famous after the post.

"I feel good because people are leaving so many comments," Holden said.

The comment from the Chiefs' official TikTok account especially made him happy.

Holden's excitement is shared by Holly Deleon, the music teacher at Cornerstone Elementary.

"It's unbelievable — I feel like I'm just walking around in a dream, almost like this isn't my life right now," Deleon said.

The song is an updated version of a parody Deleon found online.

"I was just thinking, 'What can I do to get these boys really excited about the music program?'" Deleon said.

The excitement wasn't without a few hiccups — little things that added to the uniqueness of the show.

"Once Jackson came in, the last one, I accidentally put the sign upside down," said Stanley Theunissen, a third grader at Cornerstone Elementary.

Deleon she only noticed after a reaction from the crowd.

"I didn’t realize it had gone wrong until I heard the parents laughing," Deleon said. "But it turned out to be great."

