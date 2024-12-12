Feminine hygiene drive, expo this Saturday benefits KC’s domestic violence centers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City nonprofit wants to make sure all the domestic violence shelters in the metropolitan area have enough period products to serve their clients throughout 2025.

The group Giving Hope and Help is hosting its 12th annual feminine hygiene and period products drive and expo Saturday.

The nonprofit is asking the community to donate items and learn more about period poverty and domestic violence resources.

“It’s not a women problem, it’s a world healthcare problem if women did not have these items of dignity,” said Jessica McClellan, founder and president of Giving Hope and Help.

The event will include a silent auction benefiting Giving Hope and Help, a mobile mammogram center, and booths with resources from other nonprofits. The Kansas City Boys and Girls Choir will perform.

Carter Broadcasting and its flagship radio station Hot 103 Jamz are supporting the drive and expo.

“To amplify voices and, of course, to raise awareness with the ultimate goal of ending period poverty and supporting all domestic violence survivors,” explained Deona Hustle, cohost of Hustle & Shyne in the Morning.

The event takes place Saturday, December 14 from 12 noon to 3 p.m. at MCC-Penn Valley’s Education Center at 3201 Southwest Trafficway, Kansas City, Mo.

Here’s a list of items the organization is accepting (many of which are also listed on the group’s Amazon wishlist):



Pads (single use and reusable)

Menstrual cups and discs

Individually wrapped feminine wipes

Feminine wash

Reusable period panties

Children’s underwear

Women’s underwear

African-American hair care products

—