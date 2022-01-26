Watch
Fentanyl seizures rise sharply in three-state area

Uncredited/AP
FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in a 2019 trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP)
Posted at 10:53 AM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 11:53:03-05

ST LOUIS — The Drug Enforcement Administration division that includes Missouri, Kansas and southern Illinois seized more of the dangerous drug fentanyl last year than in the two previous years combined.

The DEA's St. Louis Division said Tuesday that agents and task force officers seized 188 kilograms of fentanyl last year, compared to 82 kilograms in 2020 and 104 kilograms in 2019. Investigators also seized a record 1,848 kilograms of methamphetamine - an all-time high - and 73 kilograms of heroin.

In addition, a news release said agents in the St. Louis division seized 347 weapons and stopped $15.8 million from reaching drug organization leaders.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid used to treat pain in pharmaceutical settings. The DEA said it is 50 times more potent than heroin.

