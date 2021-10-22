Fighting COVID-19 from the frontlines more than 1 year later

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One year ago, KSHB 41 News chronicled frontline workers during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

None of them thought we’d still be here, working in a pandemic more than a year later.

So, KSHB 41 News anchor Kevin Holmes checked in to see what toll it’s taken on them, what they’re most proud of, what’s most frustrating and their outlook on the future as we navigate life with COVID-19.

More than 18 months into this pandemic, many are still hoping for a new testament.

Last year, Holmes spoke with Kathy Riegelman, a chaplain at the University of Kansas Health System, about her experience fighting the virus on the front lines.

Today, her faith has not wandered but her mental strength has.

KH: Did you think a year ago that you and I would be having a similar discussion more than 12 months later?

KR: I had no idea, Kevin. And to be honest, I wouldn't have even known it's been a year because my sense of time just doesn't exist right now.

KH: What would you say is the biggest challenge or obstacle?

KR: For me, it's the stamina and endurance it takes to get from day to day.

KH: I remember asking you a year ago if there's a bible verse you hold onto or use to describe these times, what would it be? Fast forward 12 months later, let me ask you the same question.

KR: Well, I know I quoted Psalm 69. I'm still there, Kevin. That one is still relevant. Another scripture that means so much to me is Matthew 6:34, which basically in my kind of interpretation says, the worries of today are enough for today. Let tomorrow be tomorrow. Have faith and let tomorrow be tomorrow.

Many, including Riegelman, thought this pandemic would be in the past once vaccines rolled out.

“There was such a sense of relief and celebration,” Rieglman said. “So, there was kind of that high point.”

With vaccination rates nowhere near what’s needed for herd immunity, she feels like we’re moving backward.

Riegelman still wears a mask when talking to people in the final stages of life. Oftentimes she still has a wall of glass that serves as a barrier.

Another two barriers she’s faced are people who often say, "I’m doing my own research," or others who say, "God is all the protection I need."

To that, this chaplain and woman of God says neither are mutually exclusive.

“I don’t believe faith and science are exclusive," Riegelman said. "I think they can work together and get us to some amazing places. Science can help them and that can be something God provides for us. This is about the common good, not just about each of us as individuals. And I think that’s part of our faith, too. To think in those terms.”