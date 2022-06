KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A car fire closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 470 at Lakewood Boulevard Thursday morning.

The Missouri Department of Transportation tweeted about the incident just after 11:10 a.m. Thursday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol told KSHB 41 that no injuries were reported in the incident, in which a car caught fire.

Officials were hopeful the roadway would be re-opened soon.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

