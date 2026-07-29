KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shortly after 2 a.m. Northwest Consolidated Fire District crews were dispatched to the Panasonic facility at 10301 Astra Parkway in De Soto on a waterflow alarm.

Fire crews called to Panasonic plant early Wednesday morning

Fire crews discovered smoke inside the building upon arrival and workers were evacuated.

Firefighters located a fire in battery racks in a testing area of the building, and the incident was upgraded to a building fire.

The fire suppression system contained the fire to the battery racks.

Overhaul operations are underway, involving the removal of affected equipment, and no injuries were reported.

A Panasonic spokesperson sent a statement on this morning's incident.

"We are thankful that there are no reported injuries this morning and for the actions of first responders. An investigation is ongoing. Dayshift will operate with minimal disruptions."