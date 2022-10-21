Fire crews working multi-acre grass fire near in Platte County

Watch Now
Posted at 2:57 PM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 16:04:31-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several agencies are working a grass fire in rural Platte County, Missouri, near the state line.

A chief with the South Platte Fire Protection district says firefighters from the South Platte and West Platte Fire Protection Districts are battling the blaze in the 20500 block of Grass Pad Road.

The chief described the fire as affecting grass and trees. No houses were involved as of 2:45 p.m.

No injuries have been reported in the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

