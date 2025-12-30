Fire damaged the auditorium Monday in school building vacant for years

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire damaged the auditorium Monday in the former Paul Robeson Middle School in south Kansas City, Missouri. The building has been vacant for more than two decades.

Firefighters were sent about 4:40 p.m. to the building at East 82nd Street and Holmes Road.

The found smoke coming from the building and dragged several hose lines into the building.

No one was found in the building and no injuries were reported.

The fire department is investigating what started the fire.

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis, who covers south Kansas City, has done stories on the vacant building and the problems it poses for the nearby neighborhood.

