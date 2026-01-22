Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
95  WX Alerts 16  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fire damages 2-story building on West 31st Street in Kansas City, Missouri

KCMO firefighters battled fire Thursday at a business at 1525 W. 31st Street
Jake Weller/KSHB 41
KCMO firefighters battled fire Thursday at a business at 1525 W. 31st Street
KCMO firefighters battled fire Thursday at a business at 1525 W. 31st Street
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters put out a fire Thursday afternoon in a two-story building on West 31st Street.

Crews were sent just before 3 p.m. to 1525 West 31st Street on a report of fire in a commercial building.

KCMO firefighters knocked down fire in a westside commercial building on Thursday
KCMO firefighters knocked down fire in a westside commercial building on Thursday

Lettering on the front of the building states that it is used by a door manufacturing company.

No one was inside the business when firefighters arrived.

Fire crews then found smoke and fire coming from the building's second floor.

Extra KCFD crews were sent to the scene to help put out the fire, which had spread into the attic and across the roofline, according to a fire department spokesperson.

KCMO firefighters put out a blaze Thursday afternoon at 1525 East 31st Street
KCMO firefighters put out a blaze Thursday afternoon at 1525 East 31st Street

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KSHB_Image_6P_480x360.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us