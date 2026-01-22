Fire damages 2-story building on West 31st Street in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters put out a fire Thursday afternoon in a two-story building on West 31st Street.

Crews were sent just before 3 p.m. to 1525 West 31st Street on a report of fire in a commercial building.

Jake Weller/KSHB 41 KCMO firefighters knocked down fire in a westside commercial building on Thursday

Lettering on the front of the building states that it is used by a door manufacturing company.

No one was inside the business when firefighters arrived.

Fire crews then found smoke and fire coming from the building's second floor.

Extra KCFD crews were sent to the scene to help put out the fire, which had spread into the attic and across the roofline, according to a fire department spokesperson.

Jake Weller/KSHB KCMO firefighters put out a blaze Thursday afternoon at 1525 East 31st Street

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

—