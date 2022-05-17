Fire rips through roof of Olathe home; no injuries reported

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters in Olathe put out a fire at a house Tuesday afternoon, but not before the blaze caused “significant damage.”

An Olathe Fire Dpeartment spokesperson said crews were called our around 1 p.m. to the home in the 12700 block of S. Hallet near W. 127th Street and Pflumm Road.

The spokesperson said no injuries were reported in the fire.

#Firefighters in #Olathe made quick work of a house #fire near 127th. St. and Pflumm Rd. (12708 S Hallet St.). The call came in around 1 pm. When firefighters arrived, flames were coming from the roof. pic.twitter.com/pHsAVfgskc — Olathe Fire Dept. (@OlatheFire) May 17, 2022

The cause of the blaze is under investigation

