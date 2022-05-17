Watch
Fire rips through roof of Olathe home; no injuries reported

Courtesy Olathe Fire Department
Olathe firefighters battle a house fire on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Posted at 2:18 PM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 15:18:42-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters in Olathe put out a fire at a house Tuesday afternoon, but not before the blaze caused “significant damage.”

An Olathe Fire Dpeartment spokesperson said crews were called our around 1 p.m. to the home in the 12700 block of S. Hallet near W. 127th Street and Pflumm Road.

The spokesperson said no injuries were reported in the fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation

