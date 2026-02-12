Firefighters battle blaze at townhome, Red Cross called to assist 1 adult

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responded to a structure fire Thursday afternoon in the 7600 block of East 79th Street.

Fire crews were dispatched to the fire around 1:26 p.m. Thursday.

A 1-story structure was found with "heavy fire showing," according to KCFD.

The Red Cross was called to assist one adult. No injuries were reported in relation to the fire.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control at about 1:41 p.m., per KCFD.

Dangerous Buildings and City Planning were requested at the scene.

KCFD is investigating the cause of the fire.

