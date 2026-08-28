Firefighters battle blaze at vacant apartment building in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters battled smoke and flames from a burning vacant apartment building Friday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

Crews were called to the Olive Park Village Apartments at 8th Street and Olive Street just before 9 a.m.

Upon arrival, smoke and fire were visible from the vacant apartment complex. Downtown residents could also see the heavy smoke and flames from the extensive blaze.

Pictures from the KCFD drone showed the building fully involved.

Firefighters stayed outside and fought the large fire defensively.

The building involved had been burned before, and part of the roof was already missing.

Multiple fire crews were called to battle the blaze, and first reports say no injuries were reported.

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