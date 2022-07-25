Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department investigates suspicious fire at 3-story apartment in northland

Firefighters battle three story apartment fire
Charlie Keegan
Firefighters battle three story apartment fire
Firefighters battle three story apartment fire
Posted at 5:08 AM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 06:45:46-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department is investigating a suspicious fire at a three-story apartment fire early Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to 5056 North Oak Trafficway just before 4:30 a.m.

Firefighters reported smoke and fire showing from Vivion Oaks Apartment Complex.

After about 10 minutes, firefighters backed out of the building for safety reasons and began to fight the fire from the outside.

One person received minor burns in the fire, and did not receive treatment from the hospital.

KCFD says the fire was started outside of the building and rose through the outside walls before affecting all three floors of the building.

KSHB 41 News crews witnessed smoke and fire coming from the roof.

North Oak Trafficway is closed in both directions.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock