KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department is investigating a suspicious fire at a three-story apartment fire early Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to 5056 North Oak Trafficway just before 4:30 a.m.

Firefighters reported smoke and fire showing from Vivion Oaks Apartment Complex.

After about 10 minutes, firefighters backed out of the building for safety reasons and began to fight the fire from the outside.

One person received minor burns in the fire, and did not receive treatment from the hospital.

KCFD says the fire was started outside of the building and rose through the outside walls before affecting all three floors of the building.

KSHB 41 News crews witnessed smoke and fire coming from the roof.

North Oak Trafficway is closed in both directions.