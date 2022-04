KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department officers are currently working on a fire at an apartment complex in east Kansas City, Missouri.

KCFD firefighters were dispatched to 1702 Ella Fitzgerald Lane and arrived around 2:12 p.m.

Firefighters saw smoke and fire coming from the roof of the building. So far, they have used four streams of water on three apartments.

As of 2:30 p.m., there has been no reports on injuries.

This is a developing story.