Girl hospitalized after being pulled from Coconut Cove pool at Oceans of Fun

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A young girl was hospitalized after an incident at Oceans of Fun on Tuesday evening.

According to a spokesperson for Cedar Fair, who owns of Oceans of Fun, firefighters responded to the park at around 6:45 p.m.

A life guard pulled the girl from the Coconut Cove pool and the park's EMS staff began performing CPR.

Firefighters with the Kansas City Fire Department arrived to the park and continued caring for her.

The girl was later trasnported Children's Mercy Hospital.

The condition of child wasn't immediately available.

This is the developing story and will be updated.