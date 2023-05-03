First-ever Los Monarchs Festival Latino coming to KC Monarch's field, celebrates Latin American culture

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This Memorial Day weekend Kansas Citians can celebrate Latin American culture at the inaugural Los Monarchs Festival Latino at the Kansas City Monarch's Legends Field.

Attendees can expect to find live music and dancers, a DJ, mariachis, lucha libre wrestling, a car show, artist tents, live graffiti artists, local food vendors and a hand-rolled cigar bar.

The festival, organized and hosted by MaxFun LIVE! and The Kansas City Monarchs, will run from Saturday, May 27 through Sunday, May 28.

"We are excited to bring the Latino Festival to the community and showcase the best of Latino culture," said CEO of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Greater Kansas City Carlos Gomez. “The festival offers a perfect opportunity for families and friends to come together and celebrate the rich cultural diversity of Latin America.”

Los Monarchs Festival Latino headliner schedule:

Saturday, May 27:



4:30 p.m.: Reyes Brothers

6 p.m.: Blanco y Negro

8 p.m.: Banda Blanca

9:30 p.m.: Paloma

Sunday, May 28:



4:30 p.m.: Stranded In The City

6 p.m.: Wennely Quezada & Selekto

8 p.m.: Chicos de Barrio

9:30 p.m.: Los Lonely Boys

Tickets are $20 in advance and are available for purchase here. Kids under 12 years old are free.