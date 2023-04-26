Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

First-ever Taste of AAPI set for Kansas City this weekend

AAPI Event.jpg
Chase Lucas/KSHB
AAPI Event.jpg
Posted at 2:25 PM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26 15:25:55-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just down the street from the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday will be Kansas City’s first-ever Taste of Asian-American and Pacific Islander Food Festival.

The event is set for noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at the Liberty Lot in the West Bottoms, 1447 Liberty St., Kansas City, Missouri.

Kri Chay, president of One World One Family United, told KSHB 41 on Tuesday he hopes the event helps Kansas City’s AAPI community grow.

“I want it to be a big backyard party, basically,” Chay said. “We’re going to have backyard games, football because of the NFL Draft and have a blast in here and just party.

The event will feature authentic Asian and Pacific Islander foods.

There is no cost for parking or admission and free tastings are available.

More information about the event is available online.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Buy tickets to School Day now!