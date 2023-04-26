First-ever Taste of AAPI set for Kansas City this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just down the street from the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday will be Kansas City’s first-ever Taste of Asian-American and Pacific Islander Food Festival.

The event is set for noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at the Liberty Lot in the West Bottoms, 1447 Liberty St., Kansas City, Missouri.

Kri Chay, president of One World One Family United, told KSHB 41 on Tuesday he hopes the event helps Kansas City’s AAPI community grow.

“I want it to be a big backyard party, basically,” Chay said. “We’re going to have backyard games, football because of the NFL Draft and have a blast in here and just party.

The event will feature authentic Asian and Pacific Islander foods.

There is no cost for parking or admission and free tastings are available.

More information about the event is available online.

