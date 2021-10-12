First lady Jill Biden to visit Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — First lady Jill Biden is scheduled to visit an early childhood education program in Kansas City, Kansas, on Tuesday as part of a national tour focused on hearing the concerns of Hispanic Americans.

Biden will visit with Hispanic community leaders and others at El Centro Academy, a dual-language early childhood education program, according to a news release from her office

She will be joined by U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas and U.S. Small Business Administrator Isabella Garcias Guzman for a "charla" about the Hispanic community's challenges and concerns. Charla is Spanish for chat.

The visit is a part of a series of listening sessions Biden has held across the country during National Hispanic Heritage Month.

After visiting Kansas, she was scheduled to visit the National Museum of Mexican Art in Chicago on Tuesday evening.

