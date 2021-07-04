First Stars and Stripes Picnic headlined by Navy parachute team; The Leap Frogs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first Stars and Stripes Picnic took place Saturday at the National World War I Museum and Memorial.

More than one thousand people gathered to celebrate the Fourth of July, and after a pandemic year, they were eager to get out and celebrate the holiday with others.

"We stayed home all day [last year] with just the people in my house, that was it, we didn’t do anything else," Tina Henson. "This year, obviously, we already went firework shopping twice already."

Headlining the event was the Navy Parachute Team: The Leap Frogs.

“Coming over top today of the museum, (My) heart's in my throat pounding, just trying to stay calm, but you know, we train very hard and extensively for this, but at the end of the day it’s what we do for a living," Nick Fajardo, Special Warfare Boat Operator 1st Class, said.

Guests watched The Leap Frogs jump from 8,000 feet, two carrying a 1,100 square foot American Flag.

“It was pretty amazing, I’ve seen it before at other airshows and what not, but it’s pretty amazing to see stuff like that," Ryan Randolph said.

Starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, people began arriving at the Liberty Memorial, with the main event beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Several performers entertained guests, including the Navy Band: Great Lakes Brass Ambassadors.

"The fireworks show is going to be, I think a big, big success and judging by the crowds out here, everybody knows it," Glenn Lowderman said.

Members of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds were introduced, and spent some time mingling with the crowd.

The fireworks began at 9:40 p.m. and lasted 20 minutes.