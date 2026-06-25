Fisherman spots juvenile alligator 'Longview Lou' Thursday in Longview Lake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fisherman spotted a juvenile alligator Thursday in Longview Lake, directed park rangers and animal control officers to "Longview Lou's" location, and the animal was safely removed from the lake.

Jackson County Parks and Recreation rangers and Kansas City Animal Control officers were searching the lake when the fisherman spotted "Longview Lou," according to a Facebook post from Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota.

The alligator is being cared for by Kansas City Animal Control while "officials determine whether an owner can be identified," Jackson County Parks and Recreation said in a Facebook post.

"My hope is Longview Lou can go live at the Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium!" LeVota said. "I appreciate the public's cooperation and the assistance of the fisherman who helped locate the animal. There is no longer a public safety concern related to this incident. But always fun at Jackson County - Missouri Parks!"

—

