Five displaced, three homes damaged in Van Brunt fire

Posted at 5:01 AM, Jul 08, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five people have been displaced and three homes damaged after fire broke out on Van Brunt Boulevard.

Fire crews were called to 2807 Van Brunt about 3:43 a.m. Friday.

Smoke and fire was showing from a vacant home under construction.

The home to the south also suffered from exposure, and the fire chief reports five people were displaced from that home.

The home to the north also suffered some exposure from the heat and flames. That home reportedly did not have electricity.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

