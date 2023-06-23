Five patients, one critical transported from Shawnee house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five patients, one critical were transported from a Shawnee house fire early Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to 70th & Quivira just before 3:30 a.m.

The fire department says one patient jumped from a window and was transported in critical condition to an area hospital.

Four other patients are listed in stable condition.

A dog also escaped from the fire and is ok.

Shawnee fire officials say crews made fast work of the overnight blaze and kept the fire contained to the kitchen area of the home.

Shawnee, Lenexa and Overland Park fire crews responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.