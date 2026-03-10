Five people injured in Bonner Springs fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Bonner Springs Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that injured five people.

The Bonner Springs Fire and Police Departments were called to the 500 block of Alcutt Avenue about 7:15 p.m.

When they arrived, they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.

Witnesses reported that individuals were still inside the home.

Officers helped get them get safely out of the home.

Two residents were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A citizen who stopped to help was also taken to the hospital.

Two Bonner Springs Police officers were also taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries and smoke inhalation.