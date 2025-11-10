Five people taken to area hospitals after Belton fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Belton Fire Department says eight people total were injured Sunday night in a residential fire in the area of 187th Street and Y Highway.

The Fire Department says the home suffered significant damage throughout.

According to the Belton Fire Department, five people were taken to area hospitals because of injuries they sustained in the fire.

Three other people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The Belton Fire Department says the cause of the fire is under investigation.