Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Apartment building catches fire for the 2nd time in 10 hours

items.[0].image.alt
Daniela Leon/KSHB 41
Firefighters responded to an apartment fire early Tuesday morning, Jan. 25, 2021, near North Walnut and North Main streets in Kansas City, Missouri. It's the second time the building caught fire within hours.
Walnut and Main apartment fire 1.25.21.jpeg
Posted at 5:03 AM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 06:21:51-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters respond to an apartment fire for the second time in 10 hours.

Fire crews were called to 3818 North Walnut Street Monday afternoon just before 4:30 p.m. on an apartment fire.

Smoke and fire were visible from the back of the three-story apartment building.

A second alarm was called out of precaution, but the fire was quickly extinguished.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation but released.

Then, about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters were called to the building again for a fire.

No residents were in the building this time due to the fire the day before.

Firefighters made quick work of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!