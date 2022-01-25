Apartment building catches fire for the 2nd time in 10 hours

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters respond to an apartment fire for the second time in 10 hours.

Fire crews were called to 3818 North Walnut Street Monday afternoon just before 4:30 p.m. on an apartment fire.

Smoke and fire were visible from the back of the three-story apartment building.

A second alarm was called out of precaution, but the fire was quickly extinguished.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation but released.

Then, about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters were called to the building again for a fire.

No residents were in the building this time due to the fire the day before.

Firefighters made quick work of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

