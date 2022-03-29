Watch
Flamingo that escaped Kansas zoo in 2005 spotted in Texas

STOCK IMAGE/FILE: Flamingoes bask in the sun at the Johannesburg Zoo Thursday, April 24, 2014. The Zoo was stablished in 1904, is dedicated to the accommodation, enrichment, husbandry, and medical care of wild animals, and houses about 2000 individuals of 320 species.(AP Photo/Denis Farrell)
Posted at 12:28 PM, Mar 29, 2022
WICHITA, Kan. — Wildlife officials say one of two flamingos that escaped from a Kansas zoo during a storm 17 years ago has been spotted on the coast of Texas.

Texas Parks and Wildlife officials confirmed Tuesday that the African flamingo, known as No. 492 because of the number on its leg band, was seen near Port Lavaca, Texas.

An environmental activist shot video March 10 that featured the bird with the leg band visible.

The bird and another flamingo had not yet had their wings clipped when they escaped from the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita in June 2005.

The other flamingo was never seen again, but 492 has been spotted in Wisconsin, Louisiana and now Texas.

