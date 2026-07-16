Flash flood warning for parts of Jackson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Parts of Jackson County are included in a flash flood warning until 6 p.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service reports the warning affects eastern and southwestern areas of the county.

Cities that could see flash flooding include Kansas City, Lee's Summit, Raytown, Unity Village, Independence, Blue Springs, Grain Valley, Sugar Creek, Buckner, Lake Lotawana, Courtney, Lone Jack, Lake Tapawingo, Sibley, River Bend and Tarsney Lakes.

Be aware of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as poor drainage and low-lying areas.

If in a vehicle, remember: turn around, don’t drown.

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