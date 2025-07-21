Flash Flood Warning in north central Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of north central Missouri.

Warnings have been issued for Chariton, Linn, Livingston and Randolph counties, northeast of the KC metro.

The warning is in effect until 11:00 a.m.

The National Weather Service says 1 to 3 inches of rain have already fallen and another 1 to 2 inches of rain are expected.

Small creeks and streams, low-lying areas in streets or underpasses are prone to flash flooding.

Motorists are encouraged to turn around, don't drown. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

