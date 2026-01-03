Flu cases surge to 5-year high in Jackson County, Missouri

KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

—

Flu cases in Jackson County are at their highest levels in five years, with this week's numbers nearly five times higher than last week, according to Jackson County Public Health.

The surge is being felt across major health systems in the area.

At the University of Kansas Health System, 260 adults tested positive for flu last week, more than double from two weeks ago. Just 34 people tested positive for the flu three weeks ago at the health system.

Pediatric flu cases at the University of Kansas Health System jumped to 95 positive tests last week. That's up from 62 flu cases two weeks ago and only 12 flu cases three weeks ago.

Two local doctors — Dr. Dana Hawkinson, an infectious diseases physician at the University of Kansas Medical Center, and Dr. Todd Fristo, a family physician with Saint Luke's Health System — say patients report feeling like they've "been hit by a truck."

"You'll be feeling fine, and within six to 12 hours, you just feel really poorly," Fristo said.

KSHB

Fristo says the rapid escalation can be attributed to recent weather patterns and holiday gatherings.

"There was little brief episodes where the weather was cold, people were gathered together, and then that increased the chance of spreading among friends and family members with holiday gatherings," Fristo said.

The speed of the increase has the attention of the medical community.

"Escalation in the number of cases is a bit unusual, seeing a lot more cases fairly quickly, especially in the last two weeks," Fristo said.

Despite the surge, Hawkinson notes the timing aligns with typical seasonal patterns.

KSHB

"We're pretty much in line with the last few years as far as when cases start to rise," Hawkinson said. "This is pretty much in line with what we have seen the past few years."

With flu symptoms often being similar to other illnesses, doctors emphasize the importance of testing to determine the specific virus.

"You have to understand, well, what is it that I'm sick with?" Hawkinson said.

Early diagnosis is particularly important because antiviral medications are most effective when started within the first 48 hours of symptom onset, doctors said.

"When you can test early, and if you find out that you have influenza, there is an antiviral that we use to treat that, will help reduce your chance of complications," Hawkinson said.

Fristo added that early treatment can "lessen the severity of the symptoms, shorten the duration of the illness, and just help you get to feeling better."

Doctors advise seeking medical care based on symptom severity and duration.

"It depends on how bad you feel," Fristo said. "Severe headaches or shortness of breath or trouble breathing, or you develop chest pain, any of those serious symptoms, it's probably a good idea to reach out to your healthcare provider."

Hawkinson recommends seeking medical attention if symptoms worsen after several days.

"If you're really not feeling better after three or four days and say maybe now you're getting new fevers or you're getting a worsening cough or if you're getting worsening chest pains, at that point in time, it's probably reasonable to seek medical attention," Hawkinson said.

KSHB

Ming Wei, a KU graduate student who recently recovered from the flu, experienced typical symptoms, including sore throat and runny nose. She credits rest, hydration and vitamin C with helping her recovery.

"I have more rest, more water," Wei said.

Wei maintains a healthy lifestyle that includes regular exercise and balanced nutrition. She eats foods with protein, along with fruits and vegetables.

Doctors recommend several prevention strategies:

Primary prevention measures:



Getting vaccinated

Frequent hand washing and using hand sanitizer

Wearing masks in crowded spaces

Recovery support:

Drinking plenty of fluids



Getting adequate sleep

Proper nutrition

Staying home when sick to prevent spread

"Vaccines have proven time and time again to be safe, but also effective at helping reduce the amount of disease, the amount of death in communities," Hawkinson said.

Fristo emphasizes hand hygiene, especially during the winter months.

"It's not a bad idea to have some hand sanitizer in your car, and after you leave the store, clean your hands, wash your hands frequently through the wintertime," Fristo said.

KSHB

The virus spreads easily through contaminated surfaces when infected people cough and sneeze, depositing virus particles on tabletops, handrails and store shelving that others then touch.

"As we go by and touch those things, we touch our face frequently throughout the day. That is one of the most common ways we can get infected," Hawkinson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—