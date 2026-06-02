FNBO enters agreement to acquire Independence-based Blue Ridge Bank and Trust Co.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) announced Tuesday it has entered a definitive agreement to acquire Independence-based Blue Ridge Bank and Trust Co.

FNBO, a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska, said the deal provides an opportunity to strengthen its presence in Kansas City.

"FNBO has been intentional about our growth in this region, and Blue Ridge Bank fits that vision in a meaningful way,” Joe Close, Regional Leader for FNBO in Kansas City, said in a news release. “Blue Ridge Bank’s positive reputation and people make it an ideal addition to our organization.”

Blue Ridge Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Blue Ridge Bancshares Inc., has eight branches in Jackson County, Missouri.

Since 1958, the Reich family has operated the bank, which has become one of the largest independently-owned community banks in the state, per FNBO.

Bill Esry, president and CEO at Blue Ridge Bank and Trust Co., believes the partnership with FNBO will provide more financial tools and access to customers.

“Our mission has always been to help people acquire the financial resources to realize their dreams, and this opportunity with FNBO only amplifies our ability to do just that,” Esry said.

Last year, FNBO acquired Country Club Bank, including 20 branches across the Kansas City metro.

FNBO said the Country Club Bank branches will be rebranded in the fall, and the Blue Ridge branches will be rebranded in early 2027.

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