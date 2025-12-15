‘Food is love’: KSHB 41’s Kevin Holmes finds Kansas City man’s food reviews on the rise

KSHB 41 News anchor Kevin Holmes loves to tell stories about Kansas City. Send Kevin your story idea .

I often go to Google or Yelp for reviews or when I’m looking for a place to eat.

Recently, I met a Kansas City man who is making the sounds on social media for reviews that are unlike anything I’ve ever seen.

In the world of four and five-star food reviews, Glenn Robinson is a rising star.

'Food is love': Kansas City man's food reviews on the rise

“The most important part of it is I’m going to get what the place looks like - what the food looks like,” Robinson told me. “If I can get any preparation shots, so people can see right where it’s coming from.”

Glenn, who is also known by Hood Dude Food Reviews , has more than 100,000 followers on social media thanks to his boisterous, witty and comical way of reviewing eateries around town.

As for where he got the name?

“I was in the car with this dude Bunny, and I was like, it rhymes,” Glenn told me. “We should call it the Hood Dude Food Reviews and he was like, ‘That is the worst name I’ve ever heard,’ and I was like, ‘Perfect, that means it works.’”

Chase Lucas/KSHB Glenn Robinson, AKA Hood Dude Food Reviews

Beyond the name, Glenn knows that food is love.

“Everybody connects over food,” he says. “Before it was coffee, we were getting food. I think it’s something in the culture for everybody.”

Vee, at Vee’s Sweets and Treats Deli at 80th Street and The Paseo, is set to retire just before Christmas.

Chase Lucas/KSHB Vee, at Vee’s Sweets and Treats Deli

Glenn gave the shop a review as part of his series. Vee hopes those who see the video will go online and touch five stars.

“It’s made with love,” Vee told me. “A business is a business, but if you don’t put that love in it, it’s not going to happen. It’s not going to work.”

