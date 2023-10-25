Food nonprofits struggle with higher demand as cost of groceries rise

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The rising cost of food continues to be a burden for so many in the Kansas City-metro area. Food prices increased by nearly 10% last year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Inflation is hitting hard, and there is nothing to soften the blow.

“There was so much more assistance available during the pandemic,” said Susila Jones, the executive director of Cross-Lines Community Outreach.

Right now at the Cross-Lines Community Market, they spend about $20,000 a month on food to keep their shelves stocked. Although, the budget only continues to grow as demand is up 25% since the first of the year and up 50% compared to this time last year.

“People who have never needed to ask for food before are needing to come this month, last month because they just can’t make their food budget stretch any longer,” said Jones. “We served over 1,500 families in May of this year, which is more than we’ve ever served.”

Marlen Hernandez shops for the food pantry. She is having to go the extra mile these days as less donations are available from community partners and wholesalers are charging more.

“First, I have to see the things that is a need versus a want,” said Hernandez. “You have seen me sometimes at Walmart emptying their shelves, because I cannot order online as much as I need.”

Nonprofits across the metro say they are now working together to build buying power. KSHB 41 also checked in with Nourish KC, a nonprofit that relies on leftover food from community organizations to cook and feed the neighborhood.

“People are finding solutions to keep things around longer than an expiration date, so whereas food that would come to us that’s nearing an expiration date — we’re not seeing as much of it come through,” said Mandi Jean-Retter with Nourish KC.

Jean-Retter says the lack of donations has led to less variety, something Nourish KC has always been proud to provide. Another challenge they are seeing right now is a lack of manpower to meet the doubling demand.

But with more of its budget going toward bundling food, it means less money for potential new hires.

“It all just comes down to dollars and cents,” said Jean-Retter.

Price increases are expected to slow down in 2024, but it certainly will not decline. Nonprofits are concerned if this trajectory continues, families will have to make tough decisions.

“Harder decisions between medicine, between paying their rent on time and providing any sort of healthy foods for their families,” said Jones.

—