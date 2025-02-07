Football fan makes the cut for Super Bowl LIX - literally - designing his own half and half jersey

NEW ORLEANS — Talking with Paul Chandler can leave you in stitches. He's witty and funny, as KSHB 41 Anchor Kevin Holmes learned.

"Well, you can see I've got a split personality Kev," Chandler said.

While most people have drawn a line in the sand — Chiefs Kingdom or the flock of E-A-G-L-E-S — Chandler spelled out how the jersey worn on his back came to be. The idea came to him about a year prior.

"We were coming back from New Orleans originally, and I said, 'I'd really like to do a Super Bowl sometime in life,'" he said. "Bucket list, and she (his wife) says, 'Let's do it.'" That was a year and a month earlier. The idea popped in, 'Aww man, I need to do a split jersey,' and that would be the thing right there. So we bought a couple of Nike jerseys offline and made it happen."

The problem is Chandler didn’t know which jerseys to buy.

"I actually was pre-buying based on favorites," he said. "I've got a Bills one at home right now. I've got a Commanders one sitting in the closet right now."

Once the Super Bowl teams were set, Chandler sprang into action.

"As soon as it was done, I was cutting jerseys and making it happen — I bought a nameplate," he said.

Paul Chandler, a football fan, turned into Paul Chandler, a fashion designer.

It took him about four hours to put this jersey together — half Eagles, half Chiefs.

"I call it a Franken Jersey," he said.

The avid football fan is expecting a monster of a game for Super Bowl LIX, and says he'll be split down the middle no matter who wins.

"I honestly thought I was going to get a little more hate. But people love it. They love it. And it doesn’t have to do so much with, 'I can't believe you're not going for Philly, you're not going for Kansas City,' they’re just eating up that you're here for the entertainment."

