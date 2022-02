KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ford announced Tuesday that its Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo will officially begin shipping the all-electric 2022 Ford E-Transit to customers.

The company said the Ford E-Transit is the first fully electric version of the cargo van.

The E-Transit is built exclusively in Kansas City.

Ford said it has received orders for more than 10,000 E-Transit vans already.

The company added 150 full-time jobs and invested $100 million to bring E-Transit production to Kansas City.