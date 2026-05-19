Forecasted rain moves 101st KCKCC commencement to Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 101st Kansas City, Kansas, Community College commencement date has changed due to rain in the forecast.

The ceremony will take place on Friday, May 22, rather than Thursday, May 21.

KCKCC said the move was due to “forecasted heavy rain and potential storms on Thursday.”

Friday’s celebration begins at 5:50 p.m. at Sporting Park in KCK.

“We want to ensure the safety and best possible experience for all who attend the Commencement Ceremony,” KCKCC said in a notice on its website.

For anyone who has already reserved tickets, those will be good for the new date. Tickets can be reserved here.

There is still a chance for rain on Friday, so attendees are urged to “plan ahead with appropriate rain gear.” Umbrellas are not allowed at Sporting Park, but KCKCC will have some rain ponchos available.

Additional commencement information can be found here.

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