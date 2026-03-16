Forge Construction expands headquarters in Kansas City, invests nearly $3M

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Forge Construction, a Kansas City-based general contractor, has relocated into an expanded corporate headquarters in Kansas City, investing more than $2.9 million and creating nearly 20 jobs.

In a news release, Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe said the new headquarters represents more than expansion.

"It represents progress," Kehoe said. "This move reinforces our commitment to fostering an environment where business can scale, compete, and succeed for the long term. "

The new space was transformed from an outdated 10,000-square-foot, two-story building into a space that supports the company's "evolving culture and collaborative approach." It's located in the "heart of Kasnas City's creative corridor" at 17th and Walnut.

Eric Turner, president of Forge Construction, said the company worked to define its guiding principles, purpose and vision for the future in the expansion.

"This headquarters represents more than a new space — it reflects who we are, what we value, and how we want to work together as we continue building for Kansas City and beyond," Turner said in the news release.

Because of the expansion, Forge Construction will benefit from the Missouri Works program, which is a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by "providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation," per the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

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