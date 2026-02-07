Former Baker University star arrives at Super Bowl LX as Seattle Seahawks tight ends coach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A key part of the Seattle Seahawks' coaching staff was once a Baker University football star.

Mack Brown, who is currently the tight ends coach for the Super Bowl LX-bound Seahawks, set 12 school records during his time as quarterback for the Wildcats.

Four of those records still belong to Brown: most passing yards in a game, completions in a game, career passing attempts, and career completions.

He helped lead the Wildcats to the first NAIA playoff game in 15 years in 2008.

Brown was inducted into the Baker Athletics Hall of Fame in 2021.

The Seahawks hired Brown as tight ends coach on Feb. 22, 2024.

He coached for five years with the New York Jets. Three of those years were spent as an offensive assistant and two years as a defensive assistant.

Brown also worked for three seasons as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Missouri State University.

Brown's coaching career began as an assistant coach at William Jewell College.

After that, he became the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Lawrence High School.

