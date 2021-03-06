Former Beignet owner to open new City Market restaurant, Lé Chronic Cafe, Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A business owner who had to shut down his restaurant after seven years in the City Market due to the COVID-19 pandemic plans to open doors on a new concept Saturday.

Bryan Merker ran Beignet, a Cajun and creole restaurant, until staffing issues caused by the pandemic forced him to shutter the shop in April 2020 .

Merker is making a comeback in the City Market with Lé Chronic Cafe , a quick-service, fusion restaurant which will feature some of his family recipes.

Diners will be able to enjoy Hungarian goulash, mozzarella-stuffed meatloaf, cream puffs and éclairs, which Merker said remind him of family dinners, when he and his cousins would rush through dinner to scarf down dessert.

Beignet aficionados will be able to get some of that restaurant’s former fare, including gumbo, bourbon bread pudding and French crepes.

On tap will be “groovy drinks” such as draft root beer, nitrogen coffee, Italian and cream sodas, whipped teas and torch-fired drinks.

Lé Chronic will open Saturday, March 6.

Regular hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

