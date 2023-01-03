Former Chiefs players react to Bills' safety Damar Hamlin's collapse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — What was scheduled to be a normal football week all changed when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

The Kansas City Chiefs were set to talk to the media Tuesday but decided to cancel the scheduled availability out of respect for Hamlin.

On Tuesday, former Chiefs players shared their perspectives on Hamlin's injury and what players, coaches and staff are feeling and experiencing today.

"Yeah, there's always a lens that you watch the game through, as former players we see it differently than most fans," said Danan Hughes, former Chiefs wide receiver and analyst for Chiefs games on the radio, "As football fans, we've all watched so many games and we've seen injuries happen during those games, but nothing to the extent of what we all witnessed on Monday night."

"I have never been in a situation where somebody was even close to that level," said Danan Hughes.

As the football community reacts to the horrific news of Hamlin's condition, Hughes and former Chiefs defensive tackle Bill Maas are sharing their thoughts.

During his time with the Chiefs from 1984-1992, Maas played in two games where he witnessed another player sustain an injury leaving him paralyzed.

"Mike Utley with the Lions, and Dennis Byrd with the Jets, I played in both of those games and saw that, and the same things occurred, the players came out on the field and were devastated," said Maas.

Maas said watching what happened to Hamlin left him in shock.

"I've seen a lot of concussions, I've seen a lot of people knocked out in games, seen a lot of injuries - bad injuries, but when that happened, I've never seen anything like that," said Maas.

While Maas told KSHB 41 that nothing can prepare you for those moments, he said he was proud of the leadership the Bills and Bengals teams showed.

"We all recognize that this guy was human and that the severity of this is totally different than anything we've ever experienced," said Hughes.

As the Chiefs and other organizations returned to their practice facilities on Tuesday, Hughes said many could be struggling with the "what if."

"Even though these players for the Chiefs were not on the field last night, I guarantee you in practice, in the meetings, in the weight rooms, etc., there were constant thoughts of, oh my god, what if it happens to one of my brothers in here, what if it happens to me," said Hughes.

The NFL announced the Bills and Bengals will not play this week and there has been no decision on whether to resume the game at a later date.

The league has not made any changes to the Week 18 regular season schedule.