Former Gardner Edgerton High School teacher preserving hometown history

GARDNER, Kan — A former Gardner Edgerton High School teacher is preserving Gardner’s rich history thanks to his business model that is attracting people across the region to come to Gardner.

Derrick Stockton, a former GEHS science teacher, purchased a historic building located at 117 South Elm Street in the heart of Gardner's downtown. The building has stood the test of time, and according to Stockton, was a blacksmith shop before it burnt down in 1897.

Back then, Gardner marked the division of the Santa Fe, Oregon and California Trails, and Stockton says his building was a vital shop for folks gearing up to head west.

Tim Hellhake | KSHB Derrick Stockton - Business owner, former GEHS teacher

"This is where they would have gotten their tools, wagon fixes, horses taken care of, parts anything that they would have needed before going west," said Stockton, "that building that was originally here burnt down in 1897 and when it was burned down, the original owner passed it on to his son, and his son rebuilt this building in 1905."

Stockton purchased the building in 2021 and says it took him a year and a half to restore it and build his business.

"It's a it's a cool historic downtown area with a lot of character and a lot of history that's just waiting for people to come," reflected Stockton.

Currently, Stockton has three businesses operating inside his historic building including Ash and Anvil, a cigare lounge, a patio bar known as The Bellows that's equipped with a stage on top of a grain truck, and The Forge speakeasy that takes customers back in time to the prohibition era. Stockton says customers have come from all over the region to get a taste of his new business model.

"We've had people who drive regularly from Bonner Springs and Shawnee and I've got guys that come out from lee's summit every week, so we're pulling from all over the metro area," said Stockton, "People were trained to leave if you wanted to go to dinner, you left Gardner and I hope that, I'm part of the renaissance of downtown Gardner in bringing people back,

The Gardner Chamber of Commerce says it’s businesses like this that are fostering a change in what Gardner, Kansas, has to offer.

Tim Hellhake | KSHB Beth Felski - Gardner Chamber of Commerce

"I think people are looking for something different. They're looking for something that is really immersive into their community," said Beth Felski. President & CEO, Gardner Chamber of Commerce, "we've seen a lot of momentum, momentum, just in the last few months, actually, and it's really due to some really passionate business folks, not only that are originally from Gardner, but folks that see Gardner as a place that they want to do business,"

Felski says Gardner is gettign ready to welcome new businesses to town, including a TJ Maxx and a Five Below. Additional hotels are also being built which are expected to double Gardner's hotel occupancy space.