Former Kansas City man accused of child pornography crimes arrested in Mexico

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Kansas City, Missouri, man was arrested for child pornography charges after moving to Mexico and living under a different name, according to the U.S. Department of Justice .

23-year-old Wyatt Christopher Maxwell is accused of using a minor to produce child pornography between July 31, 2020 and Feb. 1, 2021.

The five-count indictment also accuses Maxwell of transporting the minor victim across from Kansas to Missouri to engage in illegal sexual activity.

He was charged with two counts of distributing child pornography over the internet and one count of child pornography possession.

Maxwell lived in Kansas City at the time the alleged crimes took place. He then moved to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and lived under the name "Louis Whitaker" as a cabaret singer, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

He was arrested in Mexico on Feb. 14 and made his first court appearance in the Central District of California in Los Angeles on Feb. 16.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Catherine A. Connelly is the prosecutor in the case while the FBI and the Overland Park Police Department investigated the case.