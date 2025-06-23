Former Kansas City, Missouri, mayor honored with pavilion named for him at city's convention center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, honored one of its most energetic and charismatic recent mayors by naming a pavilion in his honor at the city's Convention Center.

The city's current mayor, Quinton Lucas, dedicated the Sylvester "Sly" James, Jr. Pavilion on Monday.

"Having served on the City Council during Mayor James' tenure, I witnessed firsthand how his visionary leadership played a role in transforming Kansas City into a nationally and internationally recognized city," Mayor Lucas said in a statement. "Through infrastructure improvements, he positioned Kansas City on the global stage, while his commitment to our youth through Turn the Page KC ensured we were building a foundation for future generations. The pavilion dedication recognizes his lasting impact on both our city's infrastructure and our children's futures."

Jonathan Goede/KSHB Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas (left) makes remarks honoring former Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Sly James (right) on Monday, June 23, 2025.



James served as the city's 54th mayor from 2011 to 2019.

Among his accomplishments were support for the KC Streetcar starter line from River Market to Union Station and initial planning for a new single-terminal at Kansas City International Airport.

—

