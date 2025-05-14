Former Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer announced Wednesday he's running for Kansas governor in 2026

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer announced Wednesday he's running to return to Topeka as Kansas Governor.

Colyer, 64, will kick off his campaign with a noon rally at Lee Aerospace in Wichita on Thursday, May 15.

He served as the 47th Kansas governor from Jan. 31, 2018 to Jan. 14, 2019.

Colyer spoke with KSHB 41 News anchor Kevin Holmes on Wednesday. You can watch his interview in the video player below.

Former Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer launches big for governor

Colyer, who served as Lt. Governor under Governor Sam Brownback, moved into the governor's job when Brownback accepted a position as the United States Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom.

He sought a full term as governor, but lost in the 2018 Republican primary to current Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach.

Colyer also served in the Kansas House and the Kansas Senate.

He earned an undergraduate degree from Georgetown University in 1981 and a Master's Degree from Cambridge University in England.

Colyer received his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Kansas in 1986.

He is well-known for his volunteer work in Iraq, Rwanda and Afghanistan, providing medical care under harrowing circumstances.

