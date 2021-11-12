Former KCK Mayor Mark Holland to run for US Senate seat in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Mark Holland, former Kansas City, Kansas, mayor, announced Thursday he will run for U.S. Senate in 2022.

Holland will run as a Democrat.

“I am running for US Senate because Kansas and America deserve a strong, courageous leader who leads with faith, speaks the truth, and is willing to stand up to extremists across the political spectrum,” Holland said in a statement on his campaign website.

Holland served on the Board of Commissioners of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, before voters elected him mayor in 2013.

He lost a re-election bid in 2017.

Holland will face Senator Jerry Moran, who is a seeking a third term in the U.S. Senate.

