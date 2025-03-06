Former KCMO city communications director awarded nearly $1 million in lawsuit against the city

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A jury awarded a former communications director for the City of Kansas City, Missouri, nearly $1 million Wednesday in a civil lawsuit he filed against the city.

Chris Hernandez was awarded $700,000 for emotional distress for whistleblowing, according to Lynne Jaben Bratcher, an attorney for Hernandez.

In addition, Hernandez was awarded $228,000 for lost wages and pensions.

His legal team is entitled to attorney's fees, which will probably amount to several hundred thousand dollars, according to Jaben Bratcher.

KSHB 41 reached out to the City for comment but has not heard back.

Hernandez, who worked as a television reporter and anchor before his job at the city, sent KSHB 41 a statement following Wednesday's verdict.

This is a victory for the truth and transparency that Kansas City residents deserve. During my whistleblower lawsuit we presented solid evidence of multiple times I pushed back when the City Manager wanted to inflate numbers, as well as when he suggested that we make lying to the media a part of our media relations strategy.





Kansas City taxpayers who believe that City Hall should be more transparent and truthful should express their opinion to the City Manager’s bosses- all of the City Council members and Mayor. Their office contact info is at KCMO.gov and they all have social media.







I truly appreciate the support of my husband, our families, and the many friends and former coworkers who have been by my side during this ordeal.







Thank you to the Jackson County jury members for their service. And a huge thank you to my lawyers- Lynne Bratcher and Erin Vernon! They are rockstars! Chris Hernandez

