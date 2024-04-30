Former Overland Park officer killed in Charlotte shootout with law enforcement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the four law enforcement officials who died Monday while executing a search warrant in Charlotte, North Carolina, got his start in law enforcement with the Overland Park Police Department.

The department posted a tribute on social media Tuesday morning remembering William “Alden” Elliot, who served Overland Park starting Aug. 11, 2008.

Elliott was one of four members of law enforcement who were serving a warrant for a felon wanted for possessing a firearm in a Charlotte neighborhood.

The Associated Press reported an initial group of officers encountered gunfire, prompting an additional wave of officers to respond and rescue the initial group. The second wave also took fire from a second shooter.

Police called in additional resources and ultimately entered the home, taking two females into custody for interviews. The original wanted suspect was shot and killed by officers.

Elliot had worked with the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction for 14 years. The Associated Press reported Elliot joined the department’s Special Operations and Intelligence Unit in 2016.

The department said another one of its officers, Sam Poloche, also died. Charlotte Ofc. Joshua Eyer and a U.S. Marshals agent also died in the shootout. Four other members of law enforcement were injured during the incident.

The incident was the deadliest single day for U.S. law enforcement in nearly eight years. Five Dallas police officers were gunned down by a sniper in 2016.

